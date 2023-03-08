This year, the Wente Family is celebrating 140 years as a continuously family-owned and operated winery. In concert with that milestone, Chairman Emeritus of the company, Eric Wente, was also honored for his 45-year career in the wine industry. After a formal induction ceremony complete with swords, the title of Supreme Knight was bestowed upon him by the Brotherhood of the Knights of the Vine on Feb. 25.
Wente has been a member of the Monterey chapter of Knights of the Vine for 35 years.
The Knights of the Vine organization, an international order, stems from the pageantry of 13th French royalty and knighthood. However, chivalry wasn’t all good manners and graciousness. The practice of poisoning one’s foes and rivals, often with tainted wines, was not uncommon. Thus arose the need to guarantee that wines served to royalty were not lethal. A special order of wine knights was tasked with growing and making the wines to be served at royal tables. This prevailed right up until the French Revolution, when the concept of royalty was eschewed. By 1855, with the great classification of growths in France, the idea of upholding wine quality returned, and associations dedicated to this concept were sanctioned by the French government.
Achieving Supreme Knighthood takes dedication to the craft of winemaking and maintaining wine quality. While changes have taken place at Wente over the past few years due to COVID, their world-wine reputation for quality has sustained.
“We have transferred all of our outward facing customer contact to Arroyo Road, which used to be a restaurant and is now our tasting lounge,” said Wente. “People are coming back, but we are not doing restaurants and concerts anymore. The restaurant, as we all knew it, had to close when COVID started. Google hired our last three executive chefs away, and we realized that we could not deliver the style of restaurant that we wanted. It was time to stop pushing the marble up the hill. Now we have wine and food pairings by appointment, rather than a sit-down restaurant, which is a format people want.”
The Wente golf course remains open and is doing better than ever. The Arroyo Road facility is still available as a wedding and event venue.
Meanwhile, the Wentes are replanting nearly 2,000 acres of their vineyards.
“I see coils of wire coming in,” Wente continued. “We are pulling out trellises to store until we replant. Using 20 years of useful life as easy math, we redo roughly 100 acres a year to stay even. We are continuing to invest in vineyards. We have 3 to 5 acres each of 30 different grape varieties, and we will replant to retain Petite Sirah and some others, but mainly we are looking at replacing Cab and Chard vines. They constitute most of our acreage, and by far, Chardonnay is the number one item we grow and sell.”
While much of their business is international, national sales are their biggest volume, and both were up in 2022 by 3% to 5%. Unsurprisingly, Chardonnay is 50% of their portfolio, with 25% Cabernet Sauvignon and 25% everything else.
Wente said his nomination as a Supreme Knight is reflective of a team effort. “If Karl wasn’t making great wines, and we weren’t growing great grapes, this would not be possible. When we pull wines out of our sales bag, people are excited. I feel very good about the quality of our wine from both Arroyo Seco and Livermore and am excited about the future of both areas.”
Wente shared that people in the broad market know Monterey and Arroyo Seco more than they know Livermore, but when you say “Wente,” they automatically think Livermore.
“Consumers are interested in who made the wine,” said Wente. “Family-owned is important and growing the grapes sustainability is important. Having a more specific geolocation than simply ‘California,’ is important. But sustainably grown might be more important than estate grown, and family grown even more important.”