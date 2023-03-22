An eminent research scientist last week called for a better public understanding of radioactivity and its biological effects.
The scientist, Joe Gray, spoke to an online Livermore audience as part of the Livermore Public Library’s public book group program, “Livermore Reads Together.”
The Library’s March program included reading and discussing a best-selling nonfiction book about grossly unsafe radiation handling practices in the years following World War I.
The book, Kate Moore’s The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women, describes the horrific illnesses and deaths of women who painted radioactive, glow-in-the-dark radium on watch dials and died because they followed company instructions to keep radium-coated brushes pointed by licking them.
The book represents the central problem as corporate greed interfering with sensible health measures.
Speaking to a Livermore group that was already familiar with the book, Gray’s role was to put a modern scientific perspective on a dark story from a century ago.
He is highly qualified after a distinguished research career examining issues related to radiation exposure, genetics and cancer.
He began work at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the 1970s and continued at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, UC-San Francisco and Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) in Portland.
He is a member of the National Academies of Science. He recently served as chair of a National Academies panel that was assembled at the request of Congress to revitalize a quiescent national research program on the health effects of low-dose radiation.
As he pointed out in his online remarks last week to “Livermore Reads,” the dangers of radiation exposure were well enough understood by the end of World War I that knowledgeable scientists could, if asked, have advised strongly against licking radium-covered paint brushes.
“But somehow,” he said, “the public, the media, had portrayed radiation as being good for you.
“If there was better communication between the scientists who were knowledgeable and the public consuming materials, that wouldn’t have happened.”
Radium is chemically similar to calcium, so when workers licked it from the brushes, it became incorporated in their teeth and jaws, irradiating surrounding tissue and causing irreparable medical damage and in some cases death.
Gray said that while radiation safety standards are vastly more protective today, the communication challenge “probably persists.”
“We continue to have a (knowledge) barrier between people who are subject matter experts in some aspect of radiation and members of the community.”
He wants people making “informed decisions” about the “merits and demerits of radiation exposure.”
Patients facing medical radiation “should certainly ask” whether an exposure is justified, although “by and large the medical community has carefully made the assessment that the gain is far greater than the risk.”
Asked where members of the public can get helpful and scientifically valid information about radiation and its health effects, he recommended the website of a Japanese American organization that studies the consequences of the World War II bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Gray is executive councilor for the organization, which is called the Radiation Effects Research Foundation. The part of its website dedicated to radiation effects on cells is, https://www.rerf.or.jp/en/about_radiation/
In a subsequent interview, he suggested two other sites for learning about radiation. One is the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, https://www.epa.gov/radiation
The other is the website of the National Academies of Sciences committee that he chaired on revitalizing U.S. low dose radiation research, https://nap.nationalacademies.org/catalog/26434/leveraging-advances-in-modern-science-to-revitalize-low-dose-radiation-research-in-the-united-states