More than 445,000 people attended the Alameda County Fair this year, a 6% increase over 2022, according to the Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association.
“We were thrilled that so many people came out to enjoy the ‘Summer Vibes’ at the fair this year,” said Angel Moore, chief operating officer for the nonprofit association, which produces the annual fair and manages the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. “Every year, we look forward to bringing the community together to have fun and make memories that will last for years to come.”
Here is a look at the 2023 county fair, by the numbers.
Fairgoers enjoyed 73,778 corndogs and 22,500 funnel cakes during the fair’s 20-day run, according to the fair association. They also gobbled down 10,700 barbequed turkey legs, 6,714 hamburgers, 4,937 candy apples, and 608 deep fried Twinkies.
Attendance for the weekend horse racing, including the Pleasanton Mile, topped 60,600, up 2% from 2022.
Both the number of exhibitors and the number of exhibits in the youth and adult crafts, livestock, and wine making competitions were up this year. There was a total of 3,354 exhibitors, up 51%, and10,224 exhibits, up 29%.
The Junior Livestock Auction brought in $915,062, up 3%, while small animal sales reached $40,728 and fine art sales topped $13,000.
The fair also hosted several charity events, including a Red Cross Blood Drive that collected 7,071 pints of blood and a food drive for the Alameda County Community Food Bank that netted 44,824 pounds of donated items, up 76% from a year ago. More than 13,000 pounds of pet food was also donated to the Tri Valley Humane Society.
Fair Association Reports Increased Attendance for 2023
More than 445,000 people attended the Alameda County Fair this year, a 6% increase over 2022, according to the Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association.
“We were thrilled that so many people came out to enjoy the ‘Summer Vibes’ at the fair this year,” said Angel Moore, chief operating officer for the nonprofit association, which produces the annual fair and manages the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. “Every year, we look forward to bringing the community together to have fun and make memories that will last for years to come.”
Here is a look at the 2023 county fair, by the numbers.
Fairgoers enjoyed 73,778 corndogs and 22,500 funnel cakes during the fair’s 20-day run, according to the fair association.They also gobbled down 10,700 barbequed turkey legs, 6,714 hamburgers, 4,937 candy apples, and 608 deep fried Twinkies.
Attendance for the weekend horse racing, including the Pleasanton Mile, topped 60,600, up 2% from 2022.
Both the number of exhibitors and the number of exhibits in the youth and adult crafts, livestock, and wine making competitions were up this year. There was a total of 3,354 exhibitors, up 51%, and10,224 exhibits, up 29%.
The Junior Livestock Auction brought in $915,062, up 3%, while small animal sales reached $40,728 and fine art sales topped $13,000.
The fair also hosted several charity events, including a Red Cross Blood Drive that collected 7,071 pints of blood and a food drive for the Alameda County Community Food Bank that netted 44,824 pounds of donated items, up 76% from a year ago. More than 13,000 pounds of pet food was also donated to the Tri Valley Humane Society.