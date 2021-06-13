The Alameda County Fairgrounds will welcome back one of its main attractions on June 18 when live horse racing — complete with live audience — returns to the track.
“The opportunity to welcome back spectators is very exciting,” said Tiffany Cadrette, fairgrounds marketing and communications manager. “We have our dates locked in for June 18 through July 18, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Monday, July 5.”
Cadrette said the racetrack was initially limited to seat at 50% capacity. However, changes at a state level have allowed for expanded seating; she hopes for 100% seating after June 15.
She went on to say that there are several ways to watch the races this summer at the fairground’s Stella Artois Grandstand.
“We have our dining options; there's Sky Lounge and Trackside Terrace; and we also have our box seats, which are open,” Cadrette said. “And just last week we were able to open the grandstand reserved seating.”
While the races are considered an outdoor activity, the fairgrounds will monitor and follow all guidelines from Alameda County. The situation is fluid and evolving — as it has been for the past year — and management said it will adapt as needed to follow current regulations.
Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Alameda County Fairgrounds website. Though advanced purchase is not required, it is recommended. Some seats, such as the ones inside the air-conditioned Sky Lounge, are selling quickly.
“We will have the opportunity for people to arrive, scan a QR code, text a number to get a web link and purchase that way, but we are encouraging everyone to purchase tickets in advance, especially dining options,” said Cadrette.
The fairgrounds offices are currently closed. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit alamedacountyfair.com.