The Alameda County Fairgrounds will host the Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza & Rescue Awareness Event, sponsored by Loving Cats Worldwide, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10.
The event will feature an International Cat Competition for Best of Show, along with an opportunity for local cat owners to enter their pets in competitions for Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter, and Best Household Pet. Judges explain the history and characteristics of different breeds.
A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to theTampa-based Steven Meserve Foundation.Meserve is the founder of Loving Cats Worldwide.
In addition to breeders and product exhibitors, local rescue organizations will be on hand to help those interested in adopting a cat.
Two-day tickets for the show are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors, and $16 for children from 5 to 12. They are available online at lcwwgroup.com/events/pleasanton-wtgdp.