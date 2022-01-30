Jon Nakamatsu will return to the Bankhead Theater, Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m., for a concert sponsored by Del Valle Fine Arts (DVFA).
Nakamatsu will be playing the new Steinway piano that he chose for the Bankhead. The famed pianist shot to international fame when he won the Gold Medal at the 1997 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Since then, he has performed with renowned symphony orchestras and chamber ensembles, and he has made numerous recordings.
As someone well connected to Del Valle Fine Arts and the Bankhead Theater, Nakamatsu will be making his fourth DVFA appearance. Selections for his program include five pieces by Chopin.
For more information, visit livermorearts.org/event/jon-nakamatsu.