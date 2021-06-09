Kids explore the sculpture “Thank You, Water” by Todji Kurtzman, located at Emerald Glen Park in Dublin. Families flocked to the area for the June 3 farmers market, which is held Thursday evenings. (Photo – Doug Jorgensen)
featured
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Famers Market Draws Families
- Biology Lab Expansion Approved by Commission
- Bankhead Theater Lobby Viewing Hours Expanded
- Alameda County Qualifies for Yellow Tier
- Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired Outside Stoneridge Shopping Center
- Registration Open for Dublin Summer Basketball
- Altamont Corridor Express 05, 06 Rail Services Resume
- Interfaith Discussion to Focus on Faith, Health