The Museum on Main in Pleasanton will host an Old Time Toys and Games Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The free event will include retro and old-time wooden toys, puzzles, tabletop and indigenous Ohlone games, and other outdoor activities on the museum’s front lawn at 603 Main St.
“There are toys and games from people’s great grandparents’ era all the way down to the 1980s and 1990s,” said Education Director Sarah Schaefer. “It is always fun to see children enjoying the program, but what I love most is watching the adults of all ages playing too, reveling in the nostalgia that toys and games evoke.”