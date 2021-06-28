Pleasanton’s Museum on Main will host a traveling exhibit that interprets California through a collection of artists’ quilts from June 23 to August 14.
“Stitching California: Fiber Artists Interpret the State’s People, Life, and Land” showcases the work of more than 40 artists working in California and neighboring states.
While many of the quilts reflect the beauty of the state’s natural environment, darker themes also emerge, including the impacts of climate change, the lasting detrimental effects of the Gold Rush, and the persecution faced over time by California’s indigenous peoples, Hispanic population, and Japanese Americans who were interned during World War II.
“We’re really looking forward to this show,” said Museum on Main curator Ken MacLennan. “It’s a great opportunity to show contemporary takes on art forms that are usually seen as very traditional. In addition, the breadth of ideas and visions assembled under the theme of ‘California’—all of it relevant, all of it beautiful—is just astonishing.”
“Stitching California” originated at the Grace Hudson Museum in Ukiah, California. The traveling exhibit was made possible by Exhibit Envoy and Studio Art Quilt Associates.
During the exhibit’s run, the Museum on Main will also host a one-day show and demonstration by local fiber artists, a fiber-art inspired crafts program for children and families, visits by exhibiting artists, and a virtual installment of the “A Discussion With…” speaker series.
For program details, go to www.museumonmain.org.