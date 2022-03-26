Fiddle virtuoso Tom Rigney and his band, Flambeau, will perform at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Sunday, April 3.
Known for his fiery fiddle playing, Rigney and his band perform a variety of American “roots music,” including Cajun, early blues, New Orleans groove, boogie-woogie, beautiful ballads and waltzes. The repertoire includes several Rigney originals, mixed with classic ballads and waltzes.
Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are $17 to $27 and are available at firehousearts.org. The Firehouse Arts Center at 4444 Railroad Ave., and is owned and operated by the city of Pleasanton.