The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center will debut a new film series, “Great Art on Screen,” at the Bankhead Theater in March, featuring documentaries about legendary art and artists.
Great Art on Screen joins other film series at the Bankhead, including the original Classic Film Musicals, National Theater Live Encore Screenings, and the Family Film Series, which returns this summer for the third year.
Great Art on Screen offers an in-depth look at some of the groundbreaking art masters of their time. The first film, “Frida: Viva la Vida,” profiling the revolutionary spirit and tormented soul of Frida Kahlo, will be shown at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 24.
Other films will highlight the 500th anniversary of Leonardo Da Vinci and the masterpieces of the Baroque Italian sculptor Bernini. Others will take viewers to pre-historic dinosaur bone excavation sites, St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum, and the exquisite Wunderkammer or "cabinet of curiosities" and private collections from the 18th century Renaissance.
Classic Film Musicals also continue this month with the iconic 1961 version of Leonard Bernstein’s masterwork “West Side Story” starring Natalie Wood. The winner of 10 Academy Awards will be screened at the Bankhead at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19
Other classics on tap this summer are Fiddler on the Roof (1971) on March 18, Anchors Aweigh (1945), April 15, and Guys and Dolls (1955), May 13. In keeping with the traditions of the classic film era, every show is preceded by a cartoon and newsreel.
National Theatre Live brings the best of British theater from more than 20 live stages with state-of-the-art filming techniques specifically tailored for each play. The West End production of Joseph Mankiewicz’ “All About Eve,” starring Gillian Anderson (X-Files) and Lily James (Yesterday), will be shown at the Bankhead at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27.
Other National Theater Live presentation this summer will include “The Audience” by Peter Morgan on March 26; “Small Island,” based on the novel by Andrea Levy, on April 30; “All My Sons,” by Arthur Miller, on May 21; “Hamlet on June 25; “The Lehman Trilogy,” by Stefano Massini, on July 23; “Fleabag,” written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, on Aug. 20; “One Man, Two Guvnors,” by Richard Bean, on Sept. 17; “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Oct. 15; “Present Laughter,” by Noël Coward, on Nov. 19.
This will be the third summer for the Family Film Series, which started in 2018 to offer an inexpensive way for the entire family to enjoy some of the beloved films of the 1980s and 1990s. This summer’s series will feature “October Sky” (1999) in June, “The Goonies” (1985) in July, and “FernGully” (1992) in August.
Tickets for Classic Film Musicals and Family Films are $5. Tickets for National Theater Live and Great Art on Screen are $20, with $10 tickets for students up to age 21. Popcorn, movie treats and beverages are available in concessions for all films.
For tickets or more information, go to lvpac.org or call (925) 373-6800.