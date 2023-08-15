The Livermore Cultural Arts Council’s August 22, final “Tuesday Tunes” of the season will kick off at 6:45 p.m. with an array of exceptional local talent including trumpeter Jeff Bordes, and renowned Los Angeles guitarist and singer-songwriter, Matt Axton. The event will be held on the Shea Homes Stage in front of the Bankhead Theater.
Bordes, who sold out recent Bankhead Theater and Firehouse Arts Center shows, blends New Orleans jazz, blues and funk into an Americana-Roots style.
Axton is Hoyt Axton’s (“Joy to the World" and "The Pusher") son and the grandson of Mae Axton. (Composer of Presley’s "Heartbreak Hotel").
"We're excited to take the audience through a musical journey in what I call “hillbilly jazz,” Bordes said.
Shea Homes is the major sponsor, with funding from Fremont Bank, UNCLE Credit Union, Uncle’s Yu’s, and The Independent.