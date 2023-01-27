Livermore Valley Arts is honored to bring a globally-known exhibit to the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater next month.
From Jan. 31 to Feb. 12, the gripping, moving Violins of Hope will be making a rare appearance in the in the Tri-Valley, with an exhibition and three music performances presented by the East Bay Holocaust Education Center (EBHEC). The instruments will be played by the Livermore-Amador Symphony.
With International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, this powerful performance and exhibition serves to educate and memorialize the livesofprisonersinconcentrationcampsthroughconcerts,exhibitions,andotherprojects.
“The EBHEC is honored to bring theViolins of Hope to the East Bay,” said Larry Lagin, EBHEC president. “(The group’s) mission is to serve as a comprehensive resource center to educate people of all faiths in the San Francisco East Bay about the Holocaust and to honor its victims. Since being formed as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, EBHEC has presented over 15 Holocaust education programs to the East Bay communities, many of them free to the public.We hope everyone will take advantage of this amazing educational opportunity to hear the music of the Violins and their stories come to life again.”
The public is invited to witness, learn from, and experience these treasured instruments at both the exhibit and the performances at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore.
Violins of Hope is a series of concerts based on a private collection of violins, violas, and cellos all collectedsincetheendofWWII.AlloftheseinstrumentsbelongedtoJewsbeforeandduringthe war - many were donated by or bought from survivors.All of these instruments have a common denominator: they had to do with the war. To be more specific, they had to do with the Holocaust - death or survival, and hope.
Father and son violin-makers Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein, who work in Tel Aviv and Istanbul, own this collection. They dedicate their expertise and endless love to preserving and caring for these instruments.
The Nazis used music, and especially violins, to humiliate and degrade Jews in ghettos and camps. These concerts are the ultimate answer to their plan to annihilate a people and their culture, to destroy human lives and freedom. The sound of violins is often compared to the beauty of the human voice, it is known to reach out and touch hearts. This was the role of violins in the war – to touch hearts, kindle hope for better times, and spread it around. Wherever there was music, there was hope.
A selection of violins will be on display as a special exhibition at the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery, offering students and the greater community the chance to see and learn from these instruments up close. Unique for this special exhibit, the Gallery at The Bankhead will have extended hours, open daily from 11 a.m. to 6p.m.
Additionally, docents will be on hand specifically from 11a.m. to 1p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 4p.m. to 6p.m., Fridays through Sundays. To enhance learning even more, there will also be three special Gallery Talks throughout the exhibit’s time in the Tri-Valley.
In recent years some of the best world celebrated orchestras hosted Violins of Hope in concert, such as the Berlin Philharmonic and the Cleveland Symphony. Three performances, in conjunction with the exhibit, will play at The Bankhead from February 5 through 7, serving as a journey of Hope through both time and music. The Violins of Hope Concerts will be performed by our community’s own Livermore-Amador Symphony (LAS), conducted by Lara Webber, with special performances by violinist Lindsay Deutsch and cellist Peter Bedrossian. These instruments have survived concentration camps, ghettos, pogroms, and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience, and survival, and Webber’s musical program will share the stories of these priceless instruments in the most-special of ways. The public is invited to hear the music of the violins come alive again at these ticketed performances, where performers will both honor a memory of the millions of Jews murdered in WW2 and also present the victory of the human spirit over evil and hatred.
The UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery is located in the lobby of the Bankhead Theater, at 2400 First St., in Livermore. The public is invited to share in this comprehensive experience, an opportunity to address a dark part of our global history, witness the strength of perseverance, and forge together towards a better, inclusive future.
The exhibit will be open daily from Jan. 31 to Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with docents present Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m. The performances take place on Feb. 5. at 3 p.m.; and Feb. 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $500 and include donation.
For more information, visit livermorearts.org.