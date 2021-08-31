The 12th annual Fine Art Figurative Show, “The Essential Figure,” which focuses on the human form, will be held Sept. 24-26 at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 Eighth St., Livermore.
Sponsored by the Livermore Art Association and the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, the show is free and open to the public.
It is also one of the few local exhibits where nudes are both allowed and encouraged. In a news release, sponsors said most of the artwork “will feature nudes that are presented in a setting that is natural, safe and comfortable and are not being represented in a sexually accessible manner.”
The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the exhibit.
There will also be a reception for the artists from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, with the presentation of awards at 1:30 p.m. Both the reception and awards presentation at 1:30 will be open to the public.
The entries will be judge by David Wagner, an art instructor at Las Positas College and a past Best of Show winner.
For more information or a prospectus for the show, contact Barbara Stanton at 925-373-9638 or microangelo@earthlink.net.