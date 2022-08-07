The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will host ‘California Scenes,’ a solo exhibit of watercolors by Charlotte Severin, from Wednesday, Aug. 10, through Saturday, Sept. 24.
Severin has been teaching watercolor techniques at the Firehouse Arts Center and Pleasanton Senior Center for 27 years. The Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., will also host a reception for the artist from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during performances and regular hours at the Firehouse Arts Center hours.