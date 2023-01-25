PLEASANTON — City staff proposed a partnership between the Firehouse Arts Center and Livermore’s Bankhead Theater at the Jan. 17 city council meeting.
The two venues will work together “to explore the possibilities in leveraging the strengths of the respective programs and services,” said Recreation Supervisor Mark Duncanson.
While still in its early stages, Chris Carter, executive director for Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, welcomed the opportunity and said joint programming would likely happen in the fall, in an email to The Independent.
“I think it will be worthwhile, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we can work together,” he wrote.
The partnership forms part of the Firehouse’s three-year plan, shared at the meeting, that also envisions more partnerships with downtown businesses, a focus on local artists, and a pilot sponsorship and donor program.
Les Duman of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council welcomed the Bankhead idea.
“Anything that the Bankhead can assist with us, whether it’s mentoring or suggesting or just putting our brains together — I think the Bankhead, nothing personal at all, has got us beat a little bit when it comes to marketing,” said Duman. “So, we can learn things.”
Councilmember Valerie Arkin also called the Bankhead partnership “a great opportunity for us to pursue.”
During the meeting, city staff provided performance data that showed a venue in rebound off pandemic lows.
Opened in 2010, the downtown arts center preserved Pleasanton’s original Firehouse Station One with a vision to “serve as a multi-use facility, providing a broad range of arts opportunities, including musical and theater performances, lectures, films, comedies, youth performances, workshops, and demonstrations,” said Civic Arts Manager Rachel Prater.
The venue, however, temporarily closed and shifted to virtual programming in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the civic arts program strives to minimize its reliance on the city’s general fund, “unfortunately, during the pandemic, those numbers rose due to capacity restrictions and program closures,” said Prater.
The percentage of the civic arts budget supported by the general fund rose from 58% before the pandemic to 93% in 2021, according to the staff presentation. This proportion, however, dropped down to 64% in 2022. The other portion of the civic arts budget comes from revenue earned from such things as arts programming.
Similarly, citywide civic-arts participation also saw an uptick from 2021 to 2022, but the most recent count of about 8,000 participants in 2022 still fell short of the roughly 37,000 seen in 2019. The pre-pandemic numbers, explained Prater, included large-scale events, such as the IGNITE! Art and Innovation Festival, which has yet to return.
Although incomplete, staff counted themselves grateful for the recovery.
“We’re happy and blessed to still be here,” said Duncanson. “There are theater companies, venues that are struggling all over the country, let alone in the Bay Area.”
The Firehouse will also continue to offer exhibitions at the Harrington Art Gallery, contract art classes, theater rentals and youth programs.