Firehouse Arts Center has teamed up with Kinkead Entertainment to offer a livestream concert with country music’s rising star, Aaron Goodvin.
Starting off as a songwriter, Aaron received his big break in 2014, when Luke Bryan recorded one of his songs, “Out Like That.” This success inspired Aaron to begin recording his own songs, releasing his self-titled debut album in 2016. Success struck with three Top 10 singles, one of which, “Lonely Drum,” achieved multi-platinum status, and over six million views (official and lyric videos combined) on YouTube. Goodvin went on to receive three Canadian Country Music Association award nominations that year.
Back in the studio in 2018, Goodvin’s second album, “V,” yielded the hit single, “You Are,” which hit number one on the Canadian country music charts and led to two more CCMA award nominations. Aaron’s versatility and passion for writing and performing is second to none. Aaron has a natural ability to light up a stage, connect with his audience, and deliver a show-stopping performance, whether it’s a small intimate gathering or a crowd of thousands.
The concert will stream live on Sat, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through firehousearts.org. They are $10 for general tickets, and $20 for the backstage pass, where patrons can chat virtually with Aaron after the show. Ticket-buyers will receive a unique link which allows access to the livestream. The link will remain live for 24 hours, to allow for repeat or delayed viewing.
The Firehouse Arts Center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton. Follow them on Twitter @FirehouseArts, Instagram @FirehouseArts, and Facebook www.facebook.com/FirehouseArtsPleasanton.