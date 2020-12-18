Firehouse Arts Center has signed up with We Banjo 3 to offer a virtual holiday concert with a Celtic flair – “A Winter Wonderful.”
We Banjo 3 headlines a festive evening of traditional holiday and contemporary Irish, old-time American and Bluegrass music. They will be joined by some very special guests, including: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Skerryvore, The Whileaways, BackWest and Ajeet.
The concert will stream live on Friday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m.
We Banjo 3 (WB3) is comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley. They continue to push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments - banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion - effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies.
Having sold-out their premiere performance at the Firehouse Arts Center in 2017, and almost selling out two shows on their return engagement in 2018, We Banjo 3 wowed audiences with their high-energy show, virtuosic instrumentation and warm harmonies.
The band will stream live from their hometown of Galway, Ireland, even though two of the brothers now reside in Nashville. Although they are unable to join audiences in person this holiday season, they are excited to offer a virtual experience to their fans around the globe.
Tickets may be purchased through firehousearts.org. Tickets are $20 for the general ticket, with limited edition merchandise bundles available that include a ticket. All ticket-buyers will receive a unique link which provides access to the livestream. The link will remain live until Dec. 26, to allow for repeat or delayed viewing.
The Firehouse Arts Center is owned and operated by the City of Pleasanton and dedicated to inspiring passion through the arts. The center is comprised of the 227-seat Firehouse Theater, the 2000 square foot Harrington Gallery, classrooms and rehearsal space, the grand atrium lobby, and the famous interior glass bridge. With world-class performing and visual arts, exciting interactive programs for all ages, and a state-of-the-art venue which opened in 2010, we combine the sophistication of the culturally rich Bay Area arts landscape with the hospitality and intimacy of our own hometown.
The Firehouse Arts Center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave., in downtown Pleasanton. Follow them on Twitter @FirehouseArts, Instagram @FirehouseArts, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/FirehouseArtsPleasanton.