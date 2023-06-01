The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton is hosting a solo exhibition by artist SeongMi Seol, entitled “Life’s Continuous Journey,” running now through Saturday, July 15. The exhibition is Seol’s first major presentation in the United States and will feature 11 large-scale works reflecting the artist’s signature hand and feather motifs.
Seol is an artist from South Korea and is now based in the Bay Area. Originally majoring in Korean literature as an undergraduate student, she cultivated her artistry by painting at an art institute on the side. Refining her ability to depict stories and ideals with different colors and figures, the artist’s early works showcased her background in literature, philosophy, and the history of the Korean language. Upon her graduation, Seol came to the United States to formally study art in the hopes of pursuing a Master of Fine Arts (MFA). While she was accepted to attend the University of Miami, she faced the dilemma of wanting to learn more about traditional Korean art which would not be offered in the United States. Ultimately, choosing to delve further into her cultural heritage, Seol returned to Korea and received an MFA at Busan National University in her home country. Seol has 25 years of painting experience, has received numerous awards in traditional East Asian painting, and works primarily in acrylic and mulberry paper from her native South Korea.
Firehouse Arts Center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave., in Pleasanton.