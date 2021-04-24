Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 1.
“We’re excited to once again provide a place where friends and neighbors can gather safely and celebrate the joy of art, music and theater,” said city recreation manager Tamara Whitney.
The arts center has been closed since March 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility’s Harrington Art Gallery will also be reopening.
“The arts provide more than just entertainment. They are also essential to our mental and emotional well-being,” Whitney added. “We’re hopeful that by reopening our doors we can bring excitement and social connection to the many who have struggled during this difficult time.”
The Firehouse Arts Center will also be hosting outdoor performances featuring local artists this spring, both ticketed and complimentary. The live, in-person shows will be announced in the coming weeks at www.FirehouseArts.org.
The arts center will also host its traditional drama camps and youth art classes beginning in June.
Summer camp offerings will include Teen Intensives, Improv for High School and Middle School, Lil’ Sparks program, and a new High School Cabaret program. Programs will be posted online on Monday, April 27, with registration opening on Wednesday, May 5 at www.PleasantonFun.com.
The 2,000 sq. ft. Harrington Art Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, 3-5 p.m. on Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Capacity will be limited.
The annual Fresh Works X Juried Exhibit will open along with the gallery and run through June 26 with works from 49 Bay Area artists.
The Firehouse Arts Center is at 4444 Railroad Avenue in downtown Pleasanton.