The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will host famed evangelist Billy Sunday, portrayed by historical reenactor Doug Misher, for afternoon and evening performances on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Chautauqua-style presentations are sponsored by the Museum of Main as part of its Ed Kinney Speaker Series.
Sunday was a professional baseball player in the late 19th century who became one of the most influential evangelists in the United States. His fiery sermons were widely credited in helping pass the 18th Amendment banning the sale of alcohol in 1919.
Chautauqua presentations are named for a community education and social movement that began in Chautauqua, New York, and spread across rural America. Speakers stay in character during their presentations, except when answering a question that their historical character wouldn’t have been able to address.
“Chautauqua performances are a unique way for people, young and old alike, to engage with history and historical personalities,” said Museum on Main’s Director Jim DeMersman. “Actors bring historical characters out of the book or Wikipedia page and onto the stage.”
Mishler is an actor, author, and an experienced Chautauqua speaker who has a doctorate in American cultural history from the University of Nevada. He will portray Billy Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
General admission tickets are $25, with discounts for seniors, students, and museum members. Tickets are available at museumonmain.org, by calling 925-462-2766, or at the museum during normal business hours. The museum also offers an online viewing a week after the in-person presentations. Tickets for the virtual presentation are $20, with discounts for seniors, students, and museum members.
The final presentation in this year’s Ed Kinney Series at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., will be “An afternoon or Evening with Albert Einstein” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.