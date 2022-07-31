The Firehouse Arts Center is sponsoring a solo exhibition of floral photographs by Vanessa Thomas on the Pleasanton Art League Wall now through Saturday, Sept. 3.
Most of the 13 images are of Thomas’s own garden in Dublin and reflect the diversity of California flora.
“Flowers are my passion and photography provides the ideal window on their world,” Thomas said of the exhibit. “Communing with nature is healing and observing the complex beauty of flowers is a meditative practice which is what draws me to create images that are joyful, colorful, and radiate positive vibes. People often say my work makes them happy and that makes me happy, too.”
Originally from South Africa, Thomas is the owner of Fable & Flora and cofounder of the Dublin Arts Collective, at 4444 Railroad Ave. in Pleasanton. Firehouse Arts Center is also located at 4444 Railroad Ave.