In an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the Firehouse Arts Center will present a virtual concert featuring the acoustic Celtic group We Banjo 3 at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 13.
The performance will be streamed live from the Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin, Ireland.
This concert, in celebration of their national heritage, will mark the first time all four WB3 band members will be performing together on stage since the pandemic shut down concerts around the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago.
The Galway, Ireland, and now Nashville-based quartet is comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley, who combine the traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic into their music.
Available at Firehousearts.org, tickets for the virtual concert are $25, with an option to bundle the cost with sWB3 merchandise. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming for 7 days following the concert.
