The Firehouse Arts Center will present acclaimed storyteller and children’s songwriter Bill Harley in a virtual performance about school on Friday, April 9.
Harley received Grammy Awards in 2007 and 2009 for his spoken-word albums “Blah Blah Blah: Stories about Clams, Swamp Monsters, Pirates & Dogs” and “Yes to Running! Bill Harley Live.”
He has also written several children’s books, including “Charlie Bumpers vs. The Teacher of the Year,” which received the Beverly Clearly Children’s Choice Award in 2016. Two of Harley’s books about fourth-grader Charlie Bumpers have been adapted for the stage.
He has performed in more than 2,500 schools during his career.
The family-friendly performance, “School!?#!?,” about children, schools, and the hilarious mayhem that follows will be live-streamed at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at Firehouse Arts.org.