The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will offer a livestream concert featuring the Don Campbell Band with a tribute to American singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The Don Campbell Band, which released a double CD, “Kites to Fly: Celebrating the Music of Dan Fogelberg,” in 2012, will be performing at the Franklin Opera House in Franklin, New Hampshire.
Tickets for the livestream are $17 through www.firehousearts.org, with the link remaining available for 24 hours to allow viewers to select a start time that best fits their schedule.
Fogelberg, who died in 2007, was a folk-rock icon best known for such hits as “Longer,” “Leader of the Band,” and “Same Old Lang Syne.”
Prior to the pandemic, the Don Campbell Band was playing more than 150 Fogelberg-tribute shows a year.