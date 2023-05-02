Robert Frost, who won four Pulitzer Prizes for poetry, will be portrayed by actor J.T. Turner during afternoon and evening Ed Kinney Speaker Series presentations at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Tuesday, May 9.
Turner will share stories about the life of the acclaimed poet, along with some of his most popular poems, during “Robert Frost: Light and Dark” at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.
Frost, known for his use of American colloquial speech, focused much of his poetry on rural life in America. In addition to receiving four Pulitzer Prizes, he was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature 31 times and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 1960.
Born in San Francisco in 1874, Frost’s family moved to Lawrence, Massachusetts, in 1885, following the death of his father. His first published poems appeared in the Lawrence High School magazine, and he sold his first poem, "My Butterfly. An Elegy," to the New York Independent in 1894.
Frost died in 1963, at age 88, having achieved unparalleled success as a poet despite episodes of personal tragedy.
“As one of the most celebrated poets in the United States, Robert Frost had a profound impact on the literary world,” said Rachel Brickell, director of education for the Museum on Main, which sponsors the speaker series. “We are excited to watch J.T. Turner bring Robert Frost to the Pleasanton stage on May 9.”
Tickets to both performances are $25, with discounts for senior citizens, students, and museum members. Tickets are available online at museumonmain.org, by phone at 925-462-2766, or at the museum, 603 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The performance will also be available for viewing via the webinar platform BigMarker on Tuesday, May 16. Tickets for the online presentation are also on sale now.