Storyteller Karen Vuranch will take the audience at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton back to the 1960s for a “conversation” with Cass Elliot,” Mama Cass of the legendary folk-rock group The Mommas & the Poppas, on Tuesday, July 25.
Over four years, from 1965 to 1968, the band released five studio albums and 17 singles, including six Billboard Top 10 hits.
After the band broke up, Elliot, went on to release five solo albums, before the hard living singer died of a heart attack in 1974 at age of 32.
Vuranch is a writer, actress, and co-owner of VW Enterprises, a historical reenactment company in Fayetteville, West Virginia, with her husband, Gene Worthington.
Her presentation about Mama Cass is part of the Museum on Main’s monthly “An Afternoon with ...” and “An Evening with …" Ed Kinney Series.
“Although it was cut short, Cass Elliot had a fascinating life as the lead singer of the popular ‘60s band,” said Rachel Brickell, the museum’s director of education. “She was incredibly talented and vibrant as a singer and performer. In terms of her time with The Mamas & Papas, it will be interesting to hear about the tumultuous relationship dynamics and romantic entanglements within the folk-rock group.”
The afternoon presentation at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., will begin at 2 p.m., with the evening performance scheduled for 7 p.m. There will also be an online virtual presentation the following week.
Tickets for both the live and online performances begin at $25, with discounts for seniors, students, and museum members, and are available online at museumonmain.org or by calling 925-462-2766.