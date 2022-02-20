The Everly Brothers Experience, with Zachary and Dylan Zmed performing such classic hits as “Wake Up, Little Suzie,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Bye Bye Love,” will return to the Firehouse Theater in Pleasanton at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
The Everly Brothers were a country rock duo known for their close harmony and steel-string acoustic guitars. After a string of hits throughout the 1960s and into the ‘70s, the popular brother duo broke up in 1973. The Zmed brothers, Zachary and Dylan, began performing their Everly Brothers tribute in 2016 to “honor the aesthetics of their iconic sound and honor their unique place in music history.”
Tickets, priced from $28 to $38, are now on sale at firehousearts.org. The Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., is owned and operated by the City of Pleasanton.