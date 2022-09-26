The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will showcase several Bay Area performers during its 2022-2023 season, starting with the high-energy MJ’s Brass Boppers, an Oakland-based, New Orleans-style brass band, on Saturday, Oct. 1.
While the Firehouse Theater will continue to host touring acts, this season will focus on making the venue a place “where Tri-Valley audiences come to discover up-and-coming artists,” according to an announcement from the City of Pleasanton.
“We’re excited to help our patrons discover new artists at the Firehouse [and] to remember how it felt to hear their favorite artists for the first time,” said Mark Duncanson, Firehouse Arts Center recreation supervisor. “We also aim to be a venue that opens doors for emerging artists. There’s such a unique energy when new artists and new audiences find each other in an intimate venue like the Firehouse.”
The Firehouse has scheduled more than 20 acts for the upcoming fall and spring season, which the city said would be the theater’s “most diverse and unique set of performances and shows to date, reflecting the department’s values of inclusiveness and innovation.”
The founding members of MJ’s Brass Boppers, including Michael “MJ” Jones, were born in New Orleans, but the band has added fresh talent since settling in Oakland and infusing its classic New Orleans brass sound with funk, jazz, and modern pop. Tickets for the 8 p.m. MJ’s Brass Boppers performance range from $20 to $30.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Firehouse will host “Girls Night Out … and Guys Too: An Evening of Music & Comedy,” featuring several rising stars from the San Francisco comedy circuit, including Gina Stahl-Haven and Tielle Baker.
Another Bay Area favorite, stand-up comedian Joe Klocek, will perform on Friday, Oct. 14.
Magician Andy Amyx will take the stage on Thursday, Oct. 20, followed by “Loving Janis,” a tribute to the music of Janis Joplin and Janis Ian, as interpreted by Kyra Gordon and Mimi Fox, on Sunday Oct. 23.
In November, the Pleasanton Youth Theater will present “Back to School,” a blend of music, cabaret, musical theater, and improv comedy.
Traditional concert favorites Golden Follies, Jeff Bordes, and Jared Friedburg will close out 2022.
On tap for 2023 are a “Happy Birthday Elvis” celebration, the Improv Playhouse of San Francisco, a tribute to Patsy Cline, “Deep River: The Flow of Negro Spirituals Through Time” with Alex Taite, “Rhinestone: A Salute to the Songs & Career of Glen Campbell” with Nashville singer-songwriter Andy Kahrs, Firehouse newcomer Dolphin Hyperspace with Nicole McCabe and Pleasanton native Logan Kane, Bay Area folk-Americana singer-songwriter Emily Zisman, CaliCeltic for St. Patrick’s Day, and winner of the 2021 American Songwriter contest and Amador Valley High School graduate Lauryn Marie.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit firehousearts.org.