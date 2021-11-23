The Firehouse Arts Center will host the eighth annual Holiday Youth Music Festival, presented by the High School Music Collaborative, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27.
The performance will include original works and traditional holiday music. Tickets are $10.
Another performance on tap at the Firehouse Theater is “Holiday Shorts: A Long Winter’s Tale,” presented by the Pleasanton improvisational group Creatures of Impulse, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3. The award-winning teen improv troupe will incorporate audience suggestions into the “play.”
Tickets for “Holiday Shorts” are $10.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Firehouse Theater will host “A Funky and Soulful Christmas” with Jeff Bordes & Friends. Tickets for the show, which begins at 8 p.m., are $18 to $28.
The Golden Follies performance on Saturday, Dec. 11, is sold out.
Tickets for all the events are available at firehousearts.org, 925-931-4848, and the box office, located at 4444 Railroad Ave., in Pleasanton.