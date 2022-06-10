Tuesday Tunes returns after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. The Shea Homes Stage in the Livermore Plaza adjacent to the Bankhead Theater will be alive with music at 6:45 p.m. from Tuesday June 14 through August 16. The Livermore Cultural Arts Council opens its free 10-concert family-friendly series with “Dirty Cello”, a band that played in the Bankhead Theater last December.
From Iceland to Italy, and across America, Bay Area based “Dirty Cello” brings a high energy and unique spin on blues, rock, and Americana. Rebecca Roudman plays cross-over cello like you’ve never heard before. From down home blues and rock with a wailing cello, to virtuosic stompin’ Americana, the band gets hearts thumping and toes tapping.
The Cloverdale Reverie describes Dirty Cello as …"a five-piece string ensemble that truly pushes the envelope and breaks the barriers, they blend blues, bluegrass and world music sounds with roots in the world of European classical music in a style that is unique and refreshing."
One of the band’s favorite songs is their version of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The repertoire ranges from a mellow “Summertime” to a stirring “Bad Moon Rising”. Check out a winsome version of “Wayfaring Stranger.” - https://dirtycello.bandcamp.com/track/wayfaring-stranger
Bring a blanket or low folding chairs and enjoy the music.
Shea Homes is a major sponsor of this series. Additional funding comes from Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyards, The Independent, and Joan and Lynn Seppala.
The next concert is June 21 and features local jazz favorite “Matt Finders and Friends” and “Element 116.”
This series has something for everyone. A schedule and details about each band can be found at lcac.org and Facebook postings by LCAC.
City Municipal Codes restricts alcohol consumption in public places.