‘Tis the season for ‘Bells, Brass and Carols!’
Come and enjoy a free concert of festive holiday and Christmas music, including the singing of carols.
The concert will feature the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore Sanctuary Choir, with Jo Ann Fosselman as guest conductor; Janet Holmes, music director and organist; and Annette Musso on piano; with the Maestro Brass Quintet and percussion. Also performing are FPCL’s 3 Bell Choirs (Celebration Chimes, Praise Bells and the younger Bell Buddies), with Cathryn Griggs directing. Highlights include Kyle Pederson’s “Sing We Now of Christmas, ” Dan Forrest’s “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” and John Ferguson’s arrangement of “Night of Silence.”
This free concert takes place at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Livermore, located at 2020 Fifth St. For more information, call 925-447-2078 or visit fpcl.us.