The First Presbyterian Church of Livermore will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 6.
According to Senior Pastor Dr. Steve Wilde, the church was officially founded on Feb. 12, 1871, although its origins go back to 1866, when an itinerant Presbyterian missionary, William Brier, arrived in Livermore on horseback.
According to a church history, early meetings were held at a schoolhouse near the present-day intersection of Portola Avenue and Murietta Boulevard. Local Presbyterians and Methodists alternated their religious services.
The Rev. Charles Anthony, a graduate of the San Francisco Presbyterian Theological Seminary, became the regular pastor when the newly formed church moved to the Livermore Collegiate Institute on College Avenue. The congregation later moved to Bank Exchange Hall on First Street, but that didn’t last long, as the church history quotes Anthony, “Often mingling with the sounds of praise came curses and the clink of glasses from the drinking saloon below. Even a half-drunken reveler would stagger upstairs to see whence came the echoes of prayer and hallowed song.”
The building, now known as the church’s Memorial Chapel, was dedicated in July 1874 and remains in use today.