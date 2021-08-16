Fleetwood Mask, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band from the Bay Area, will perform at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.
Formed in 2012, Fleetwood Mask is the only Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the United States to have been endorsed by Fleetwood Mac cofounder Mick Fleetwood.
Originally a British blues band, Fleetwood Mac developed its pop rock sound when American guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and singer Stevie Nicks joined the band in 1974.
A year later, the band’s self-title album “Fleetwood Mac” reached No. 1 in the United States. A second album, “Rumors,” topped the charts in 1977 and remained at No. 1 for 31 weeks.
Tickets for Fleetwood Mask at the Bankhead, 2400 First St., are $45 to $65. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 925-373-6800 or go to livermorearts.org/event/fleetwood-mask.