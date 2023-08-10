Local watercolor artist Meghana Mitragotri is presenting “Flora in Focus,” a flower-themed art exhibition featuring various artists from the Tri-Valley region. The exhibition will immerse visitors into the world of floral-inspired art, showcasing stunning works in watercolor, oil, colored pencil, acrylic, mixed media, oil pastels, East Asian brush paintings, and floral photography.
“Flora in Focus” celebrates the inherent beauty of flowers and aims to inspire viewers through the collective talents of recognized local artists. The show highlights the intricate details, vibrant colors, and textures that define the splendor of flowers.
Several well recognized local artists, including Monique Makepeace, Wei-Ting Chuang, Charlotte Severin, Ranjini Venkatachari, Helene Roylance, Vanessa Thomas, and Rekha Joshi, have been invited to participate in this highly anticipated and intimate event.
The exhibition will take place at the Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Ave. from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. The free reception is on Aug. 12 from 2-4 p.m. There will be giveaways & raffle prizes during the reception.
August is also American Artist Appreciation Month and while these artists are based in America they represent a spectrum of cultures from Asian to African.
For more information, visit Website https://daintlymade.weebly.com/events.html or contact Show Organizer Meghana Mitragotri at Email meghana.ms@gmail.com.