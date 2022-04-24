The folk duo Mark and Cindy Lemaire will perform at Livermore’s Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 14.
Mark Lemaire is a guitarist, while his wife joins him for the vocals. Their material, according to their official webpage, “runs from tongue-in-cheek songs about married life, to stories of the strange surprise of middle age creeping up on everyone” and includes “delicate solo guitar pieces to raucous sing-alongs.”
The free performance is underwritten by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library as part of the Authors and Arts Series.