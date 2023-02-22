History buffs who missed out on last weekend’s showing of “Livermore, the Movie” will get a second chance to view the film this Sunday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vine Cinema and Alehouse in downtown Livermore.
Last weekend’s event drew crowds to the cinema, which included guest speakers and an audience Q&A. Because the tickets sold out so far in advance, Kenny Way, owner of the Vine Cinema and Alehouse, said he wanted to offer a second viewing for those who missed out.
“We had to turn 200 to 300 people away (last Sunday), so we wanted to make it available again to those who are interested,” said Way.
The screening of the documentary made in 2003 is part of the Livermore Heritage Guild’s (LHG) 50th anniversary celebration.
Current Livermore Independent photographer Doug Jorgensen and past Livermore Independent photographer Bill Owens, who penned the book “Suburbia,” which includes many photos taken in Livermore during the 1970s, were on hand for the event and spoke about their experiences shooting events in Livermore during the early days.
“It was an interesting time as an observer of history and a chronicler as well,” said Jorgensen, the paper’s photographer for 41 years. “It was interesting to see (the movie) again; sometimes it was kind of bittersweet because some of these people had passed on who I have fond memories of ... But it was just nice to see such a big turnout.”
Owens worked for The Independent for 16 years.
“As the photographer for The Independent, I had access to everything in the Livermore Valley, ranging from the Lions Club to the county fair to high school basketball,” he said. “I photographed everything from sports to community events, and this became the basis of my book, ‘Suburbia.’”
Jeff Kaskey, LHG curator, said interest in the film has been heartwarming.
“It is very exciting,” said Kaskey. “The thing that was most notable about the screening, was that there were so many people interested and passionate about the history of Livermore. For a historian, that’s music to our ears.”
Tickets for the showing are available online at vinecinema.com or in person at the box office.