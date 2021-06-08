The Foothill High School’s choral program – including the Concert Choir, Treble Choir, Chamber Choir and Rhythm in Blue – is presenting a virtual spring concert on YouTube.
The concert, “It Takes a Village,” features eight songs including “Kwaheri,” “Pure Imagination,” and “Make Someone Happy.”
With help from the Pleasanton Partnership in Education, the students had access this year to a cloud-based digital audio workstation that allowed them to stay safe during the pandemic and record music remotely.
In addition, the Foothill PTSA funded purchase of a notebook computer capable of handling the editing required to turn the student recordings into a polished product.
"After this year, we have all realized the magical parts of choir that are so easily taken for granted,” said Katrina Brekke, Foothill’s director of choral music.
“I am so proud of the resilient students who put their hearts into continuing to make music this year, in spite of all the challenges,” Brekke said, “and now we have an incredible, shareable snapshot of what we can still accomplish, together, even at a great distance."
The concert can be viewed at www.pusdedu.info/foothillspringconcert.