Former Mayor Cathie Brown will present a program about Livermore’s Russian sister city, Snezhinsk, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Located in the Ural Mountains, which form a natural boundary between Europe and Asia, Snezhinsk is home to a major nuclear weapons research laboratory.
The existence of the city, known as Chelyabinsk-70, and laboratory were kept secret from its founding in 1957 until after the Cold War in 1991, when it was renamed. Snezhinsk is translated as Snow City.
Livermore incorporated Snezhinsk as part of its Sister City Program in 1998.
Brown’s presentation, “From Livermore to Snezhinsk, Our Russian Sister City,” is part of the history lecture series, “Then & Now: Livermore Stories,” sponsored by the Livermore Public Library and the Livermore Heritage Guild.
The program is free and begins at 2 p.m.
Livermore’s Sister City relationship with Snezhinsk is sponsored by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Last year, the Livermore City Council sent a letter to Snezhinsk asking the city to oppose the Russian war against Ukraine.
Livermore also has Sister City relationships with Quetzeltenango, Guatemala, and Yotsukaido, Japan.