Former California poet laureate Dana Gioia will discuss “Does Poetry Matter in the Modern World?” during an online meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.
Gioia, who served as poet laureate from 2015-19, will also discuss his development as a writer and his newest book, “Studying with Miss Bishop: Memoirs from a Young Writer’s Life.”
The internationally recognized poet is also the author of five collections of verse, including “Interrogations at Noon,” which won the American Book Award, and “99 Poems: New & Selected” which won the Poets Prize in 2016 for the best new poetry volume.
During Gioia’s tenure as the state’s poet laureate, his unprecedented tour of all 58 California counties became the subject of a BBC radio documentary.
The Zoom-based meeting is free and open to the public, but reservations are required by March 18. To reserve, email president@trivalleywriters.org.