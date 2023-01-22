The New York Quarterly Foundation (NYQ) has published a collection of poems by Connie Post, who served as Livermore’s first poet laureate from 2005 to 2009.
“Between Twilight,” published under the NYQ Books trademark, “delves deep into the difficult journeys of everyday life and intersects those with the difficult maps of the past,” according to NYQ, which also publishes the New York Quarterly Magazine.
“Post explores the necessary truths, the ones we can no longer hide, the ones we’ve held on to, for too long,” according an NYQ review. “In these poems, the reader will more fully understand Faulkner’s ‘The past is never past. It’s not even dead.’ Post’s poems will seep into our subconscious and help us see how a room can be ‘dark and iridescent all at once’.”
This is Post’s ninth published book of poetry. Her poems have also appeared in Calyx, 2 River, Cold Mountain Review, The American Journal of Poetry, River Styx, Slipstream, Verse Daily, and other publications. She has won the Crab Creek Poetry Award and the Liakoura and Caesura awards.