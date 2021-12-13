Red blends continue to top the charts in terms of popularity, and Livermore winemakers are right in the sweet spot, offering a range of deliciousness from every day affordable to special occasion spendy.
At a recent annual holiday lunch at Uncle Yu’s, there were more than 40 blends attending winemakers brought to share.
A couple of out of appellation wines provided backdrop, including the 2016 Odeon from Big Basin Vineyards, and a Desparada blend from Paso Robles, both of which provided contrast to similar compositions made in Livermore. Takeaway: it’s harder to get Italian varietals — and Bordeaux varietals — ripe here than you think.
Brand-new was the 2018 Phil Long Cabernet Sauvignon, from Phil Long of Longevity, sourced from Alexander Valley, showing agreeably approachable fruit and soft tannins, a hallmark of that AVA. Rosie Fierro’s barrel sample of her upcoming 2017 Quattro, entirely from Livermore fruit, impressed everyone who tried it.
The 2017 Stampmaker’s Reserve GSM from Concannon is supple, lush and juicy. Darin Winton from Cellar 13 wowed with his elegant and well-paced 2019 Aliheliga blend of Merlot (Thatcher Bay) and Cabernet Franc (Ghielmetti).
Mark Clarin says that of all the Celtic Knot wines he makes for the McGrail portfolio, the 2018 Dara Knot is his favorite. Brent Amos brought the 2017 Las Positas Patrinus. Meredith Sarboraria showed off her blending skills with the 2017 Rodrigue Molyneaux Escondido, a combination of Merlot (52%), Cabernet Sauvignon (31%), Petit Verdot (9%) and Cab Franc (8%). John Kinney volunteered that the 2018 Occasio Dos Mesas Cabernet Sauvignon, made by winemaker Dave Hendrickson, is a bit young but possesses charm school manners.
The 2017 Choreography made by Julian Halasz of Darcie Kent Wines, of Cabernet Sauvignon (46%), Merlot (27%) and Cabernet Franc (27%), had a pleasing seam of licorice running through it. The 2018 Page Mill Livermore Valley Vintner’s Blend shows off the meaty side of Syrah (35%), wound nicely with dark cherry Merlot (30%), rich chocolatey Petite Sirah (14%), cherry tobacco Malbec (7%), peppery Cabernet (6%), spicy Barbera (4%) and cool cedar closet customer, Cabernet Franc (4%).
Steven Mirassou’s 100-point 2017 Lineage, comprised of Cabernet Sauvignon (75%), Merlot (20%) and Cabernet Franc (5%), exhibits polish and panache with every silky sip.
Livermore can blend with the best of them.