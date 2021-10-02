The Cheza Nami Foundation will host the ninth-annual Taste of Africa Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Shea Homes Plaza at the Bankhead Theater, in Livermore.
The free festival will include African dance, music, art, and food vendors, along with outdoor activities for children. The nonprofit, Pleasanton-based foundation promotes awareness of African culture through dance, play, and movement. Cheza Nami means “come play with me” in Swahili. The festival is sponsored in part by a grant from the City of Livermore.