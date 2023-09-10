Tickets went on sale this week for several newly added shows at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore scheduled for the winter months.
Livermore Valley Arts, the nonprofit that operates the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., said it has added four shows to the lineup, including “Irish Christmas in America” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, and a return appearance by the band Pink Martini at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.
Newly added to the 2024 lineup are Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Kevin Nealon at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, and the all-male comic ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.