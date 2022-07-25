The Frankie Bones Project will perform on the Shea Homes Stage July 26 as part of the Livermore Cultural Arts Council’s (LCAC) Tuesday Tunes summer concert series. The show begins at 6:45 p.m. in front of the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
A singer songwriter for over 20 years, Frankie Bones’ music is shaped in the roots of acoustic folk rock inspired by James Taylor, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Jackson Browne. He takes what many would call “standards” and finds a way to make them his own, covering the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Paul Simon and The Beatles. Bones just released his first CD of original music “Living in a Bottle.”
Through Aug. 16, LCAC brings family-friendly free entertainment to Livermore with additional funding from Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, The Independent and Joan and Lynn Seppala.
Next up is the Hurricane Band on August 2. City Municipal Codes restricts alcohol consumption in public places.