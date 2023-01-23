Veteran Chautauqua scholar James Armistead will portray Frederick Douglass, an escaped slave and leader of the abolitionist movement in pre-Civil War America, at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton, on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Beginning in the 1840s, Douglass published an abolitionist newspaper in the North and was a frequent speaker for the American Anti-Slavery Society. By the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861,he was arguably the most famous black man in the country. He also was an early advocate for women’s rights and would advise six U.S. presidents during his lifetime.
Armstead is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in history and anthropology and a has law degree from DePaul University. He also received a doctorate in public policy analysis and international relations from Pacific Western University.
Armistead has taught at the University of Nevada, Washington and Lee University, Virginia Military Institute, U.S. Naval War College, and the University of California at Santa Cruz.He has been a living history presenter for more than three decades. Chautauqua scholars remain in character from the moment they appear on stage, including when answering questions from the audience following their presentations.
Armistead’s appearance at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., is part of the monthly Ed Kinney Speakers Series of historical character portrayals and speakers sponsored by Pleasanton’s Museum on Main. Tickets for the “Afternoon with Frederick Douglass” performance at 2 p.m., or the “Evening with Frederick Douglass” performance at 7 p.m. are $25, with discounts for seniors, students, and museum members. Tickets are available at museumonmain.org or 925-462-2766.
Tickets are also available to view the performance online a week after the live show.