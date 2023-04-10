Livermore Valley Arts (LVA) will host three, free cultural events this spring at the Bankhead Plaza in Livermore, beginning with a celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage (AANHPI) Month on Saturday, May 6.
The celebration will include food, crafts, and other activities.
The following day, Sunday, May 7, LVA will host a Hispanic Heritage Celebration, including Hispanic music, dancers, artists, and vendors.
Then on Saturday, June 17, LVA will be hold its second annual Juneteenth celebration in partnership with Tri-Valley for Black Lives.
Juneteenth began as a celebration of the official end to slaveryin the last of the former Confederate states following a proclamation by Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger in Texas on June 19, 1865.June 19 became a federal holiday commemorating emancipation in 2021.
The Bankhead Theater and Plaza are at 2400 First Street in downtown Livermore. All the events are free, with financial support from Las Positas College, and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LVA is a nonprofit organization that operates the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore.