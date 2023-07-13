The Livermore Cultural Arts Council(LCAC) will presentJohn & Lynn Take 2 at Bankhead Plaza next to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.
The performance is part of theTuesday Tunes series of free concerts sponsored by the LCAC, a coalition of nonprofit arts and education groups that promotes community engagement in the cultural arts.
The Bay Area duo, with John DiBenedettion keyboard and his wife, Lynn,providing vocals,plays tunes ranging from Sinatra to Santana, including classic rock, country R&B, and Latin favorites.