Livermore Valley Arts will be serving up laughs on Friday nights during its 15th anniversary Bankhead Presents season.
Three semi-finalists from the 2022 San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition will take the stage with comedian Joe Zimmerman at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Friday, March 31, including Brooke Heinichen, Jalisa Robinson, and Ta’Vi.
“Late Nite Catechism,” an interactive comedy and one of the longest running shows in the U.S., will follow on Friday, April 21.
In the play, a fictional Catholic nun is the only person on stage and members of the audience become members of her school class.
Finally, comedian and Livermore resident Faith Alpher will present her one-woman show, “Funny, Flawed & Fabulous,” on Friday May 5.
Heinichenis a regular at Bay Area comedy clubs. She finished first in the Rooster T. Feathers’ comedy competition in 2019 and performed at the San Francisco Sketchfest in 2018 and 2019. In addition, she produces the Bay Area comedy showcases“Jokelandish,” “Resistance is Fertile,” and “Brave New Jokes.”
Robinson, a Midwesterner who now calls the Bay Area home, appears regularly at the San Francisco comedy club, Cheaper Than Therapy, and other local clubs. She has also performed at Sketchfest, the Oakland Comedy Festival, and the “Without Rhyme nor Reason Comedy Tour in 2022.
From Sacramento, Ta’Vi has worked with legendary comedians Arsenio Hall and Bruce Bruce. She has also performed at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco, Punch Line in San Francisco and Sacramento, and Tommy T’sin Rancho Cordova.
Zimmerman has appeared on The Tonight Show, Conan, Nickelodeon, and Last Comic Standing, and had his own Comedy Central Half Hour. His solo album, Smiling at Wolves, reached No. 2 on the iTunes comedy chart.
Tickets for “Best of SF Comedy Competition,”“Late Nite Catechism,”and “Faith Alpher: Funny, Flawed, & Fabulous” are available online at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead box office. All three shows begin at 8 p.m.
Livermore Valley Arts is a nonprofit that operates the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center.