Nonprofit Futures Explored (FE) has launched a new campaign for the annual Giving Tuesday program, to raise funds to support intellectually and developmentally disabled adults in the Tri-Valley area.
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29 this year, and FE Executive Vice President Marie Stapleton said the organization, like many others, has felt the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are slowly rebuilding the services we offer to our participants,” Stapleton, a Pleasanton resident, said. “State funding covers approximately 80% of our needs and we are looking to outside opportunities to supplement … specifically we are looking for companies to participate in a dollar-for-dollar matching campaign, matching individual donations up to a pre-determined dollar amount, in the range of $500 to $5,000.”
FE provides in-home care, community outreach and job coaching, among other services, to approximately 450 individuals. They have been working the Tri-Valley, Concord and Sacramento areas for 99 years and hope to continue their legacy of enlivening their clients’ lives.
In Livermore, Executive Director Karen Smith said three of FE’s four programs are available: GARDEN Tri-Valley, Film and Media, and Go Group. The fourth program, Supported Employment, is available in person in Concord and virtually.
Each program supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a different way. GARDEN Tri-Valley is a personal wellness program providing support and wellness services to individuals who are medically fragile. They can interact and socialize with others, spend time outside and work on art projects. The Film and Media program prepares participants to work in the film industry.
“It’s like a vocational school,” Smith said. “We provide training and education to 45 or 50 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities whose goal is to get a job in the film industry, and maybe they want to work for a big studio or locally in a local film outlet.”
Go Group is a community-based program supporting individuals who want to be out in the community. Opportunities include socializing in the community, working or volunteering at local organizations, visiting museums and spending time at local events like the Farmers Market.
“They have a whole gamut of activities and it’s a great way for them to integrate with the community,” said Smith. “As our Futures Explored folks go into the community, there is so much benefit to the community of Livermore because they interact with folks who don’t have much exposure to people with disabilities and they learn that people with disabilities aren’t that different from anyone else.”
One parent whose child participates in the program, said Futures Explored does more than provide outreach.
“It is the connection between staff and participants, the sense of community that they created over the years,” she said. “It’s quite a bond.”
Participants interested in working receive help through Supported Employment. Smith said one option includes an internship funded by FE.
“It’s a real incentive for employers,” Smith said. “We pay the salary up to a certain number of hours, so the participant works for the employer, learns the job skills, and Futures Explored is paying the salary, and hopefully at the end of the internship, the employer hires them.”
One special feature of the FE Fundraising Campaign is donors can see exactly where their donation is going. The FE website lists different amounts for donations and what the funds will cover. Donors can choose from a variety of options, including $50 toward entry fees for a community outing or $250 for an iPad used for job applications and personal support.
“We have already identified our needs so when the money comes in, donors know where their money is going,” said Smith. “This is a grassroots, targeted donation for people to see where and how their money is being used … we are ever so grateful for any donations.”
Smith also noted FE welcomes new connections for outings, employment or other experiences from local businesses.
To learn more about Futures Explored, or to donate, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FuturesExplored, on Instagram @FuturesFilmStudio, visit www.futures-explored.org or call 925-332-7183.